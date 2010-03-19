Twitterview with Daughtry

By Dana Flax

Earlier this week, we made Twitter groupie status by tweeting with Daughtry lead singer Chris Daughtry shortly before the group hopped on their brand spankin' new tour. Click through to get the lowdown on his new 'do and the band's concert rider requests, and then make sure to follow Wonderwall and Chris Daughtry on Twitter for more eardrum-shreddin' good times.

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @CHRIS_Daughtry! You ready to get Twitterviewed?

@CHRIS_Daughtry: Let's go.