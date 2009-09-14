Understanding Lady GaGa's VMA Fashions

By Dana Flax

We decided to forgo our regularly scheduled coverage of VMA fashion in order to better help us all understand the age-old question, "What is going on with Lady GaGa?" Here we have taken our best shot at trying to make sense of her Royal Highness of Sartorial Horrors.

In her first outfit for the evening, Lady GaGa discards unnecessary neck flexibility in favor of this Victorian interpretation of a nightmare. Of Ms. Peacock becoming paralyzed from a terrible accident with a truck full of glitter.