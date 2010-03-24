Undressed! for March 24

By Kat Giantis

Jack and Cloak: At last, we have a logical explanation for Ke$ha's perplexing rise to stardom. It wasn't the grating infectiousness of her ditty "Tik Tok," or her helpful suggestion to use Jack Daniels instead of toothpaste. Turns out it was the Dark Arts. The warbler looks downright Druid-iotic as she heads to a ritual sacrifice at the nearest mystical henge, where she'll offer up the "a" in her name in exchange for not being mentioned in the same breath as Lady Gaga. Ke$ha dresses for her magical doings in a hooded cloak, spookily kitschy skull T-shirt and leggings with sheer triangular cutouts, which represent the sacred trinity of every budding pop star: wacky, tacky and hackneyed.

By Kat Giantis