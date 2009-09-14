Unexpected Celebrity Couples

By Corey Podell

This week's premiering romantic drama, "Love Happens," starring Jennifer Aniston as a florist and Aaron Eckhart as a widower turned self-help guru, shows that love can happen when we least expect it. It's said that opposites attract, but, for some of the following celebrity couples we never even saw it coming, much less lasting!

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey has never been known to have a specific type. Between her first marriage to older record exec Tommy Mottola, her long relationship with Latin pop singer, Luis Miguel, and, of course, her pairing off with Yankees captain and all around ladies man Derek Jeter, the diva is all over the map with her taste in men. No one would have predicted, though, that the voluptuous songstress would settle down and find true love with young, skinny, rapper/host/actor Nick Cannon. Not only did she find her "soul mate", but she also found a defender against smack talk in Mr. Cannon. Her new hubby came to her defense against Eminem's skewering on his personal blog where he defended his woman and referred to the rapper as "Slim Lamey." The two have been married for more than a year, which has left Nick ample time to see "Glitter," and he hasn't left yet folks, leading us to believe this thing may have legs. Mazel tov!