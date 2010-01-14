Unsolicited Advice: American Idol Alums

By Melissa Hunter

"Idol" Alum: Katharine McPhee

Missteps: Blond hair; older boyfriend

Advice: Blondes have more fun -- unless you look like a brunette in a Marilyn wig. Then it's just awkward. You're gorgeous with brown hair, no need for continuous makeovers to keep us interested. But Kat, what's with the boyfriend 19 years your senior? Sure, he's a Broadway performer, but he's creepy and you can get a young, hot piece. Own your youth, dye your hair, and find yourself some GQ-model arm candy.