Unsolicited Relationship Advice for April 28

By Melissa Hunter

Love is a fickle feeling. Combine it with some fame and fortune, and the fickle-meter shoots through the roof. It's a good thing I'm here to give these lost souls tips on their relationships. I mean, that's what they do right? Read through celebrity blogs all day to find good advice?

Kate Bosworth & Alexander Skarsgaard

The Sitch: Caught kissing and cuddling at Coachella, although there's no confirmation, these two pretty young things are almost certainly a couple.

Suggestion: The two seem like they don't need much help adoring one another. Though Alex did get into a scuffle with security at Coachella over pestering paparazzi, so maybe it's time to nix hiding the relationship and debut on a red carpet soon. They'd make the prettiest, blondest couple in town.