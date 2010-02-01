Wally Awards: 2010 Grammys
By Dana Flax
Wonderwall would like to congratulate Elton John on his "Pig-Pen Award" for excellence in using "Peanuts" characters as wardrobe inspiration. Click through to check out which other Grammy attendees won big in this year's Wally Awards: Grammys 2010 Edition.
