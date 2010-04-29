Web Sensation Nominees for April

By Melissa Hunter

Hit TV show? Yawn. Blockbuster movie? Big whoop. Platinum album? Meh, puh. If a celeb is gonna keep our interest these days, they gotta make a smash on the Interweb. Take a look at April's e-savviest stars.

Candidate No. 1: Jim Carrey

Carrey has been a busy e-bee lately. He announced his split with Jenny McCarthy on Twitter and made some controversial statements about Tiger Woods' wife, Elin, in 140 characters or less. He says that even his "people" have requested he tone it down (they do realize they rep Jim Carrey, right?). He also was a surprise guest in Conan's stand-up routine which turned into an amazing viral video. And now his bizarre Tim Burton meets Dr. Seuss Web site has been nominated for a Webby. Who says the grandpas can't work the Internet?