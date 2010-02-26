Web Sensation Nominees for February

By Melissa Hunter

While some of the most esteemed stars of film, TV, and music have been distracted by award season accolades, some other celebs know what's up. And those are the ones who know that any celeb worth their e-salt is making it happen on the Internet. Here's a look at February's online hits.

Candidate No. 1: Betty White

America's grandmother Betty White knows how to work a crowd. And apparently an Ethernet cable. This month, a fervent Facebook campaign was launched for Betty to host "SNL," with nearly 500,000 fans. And on top of that, her Super Bowl commercial went viral by halftime. But be warned, this might spawn many mothers and grandmothers saying "Well if Betty White is on the Internet, then I can be too" as they log on to ChatRoulette.