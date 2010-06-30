Web Sensation Nominees for June

By Melissa Hunter

Celebrities can be on TV, on a big screen, or in your iPod, but the one medium they share is the Web. And on this Internet of ours, really, it's anybody's game. Here's who has been ruling our webs of the wide world this month.

Candidate No. 1: Lady Gaga

Remember how last year Ashton beat out CNN to a million followers on Twitter? Yawn. Lady Gaga is in a social-networking race against the President of the United States. Gaga is in a tight race with Obama to reach 10 million fans on Facebook. Between the web-savvy president and the e-beloved Gaga, think about the possibilities with the ticket Obama-Gaga 2012.