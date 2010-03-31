Web Sensation Nominees for March

By Melissa Hunter

Hit TV show? Yawn. Blockbuster movie? Big whoop. Platinum album? Meh, puh. If a celeb is gonna keep our interest these days, they gotta make a smash on the Interwebs. OK, so maybe we're biased to the platform, but we gotta give some high-e-fives to these fine Web Senation candidates.

Candidate No. 1: Teri Hatcher

Is Teri the new GOOPy Gwynny? She's frail enough to fit the bill, but aside from the malnutrition, she's partnering with Disney to launch a Web site for the ladies: GetHatched.com. Yep. It's apparently been nicknamed "A chick's guide to life." OK, if they quit it with the pandery poultry allusions already, maybe I'll take a look.