Web Sensation Nominees for May

By Melissa Hunter

Hit TV show? Yawn. Blockbuster movie? Big whoop. Platinum album? Meh, puh. If a celeb is gonna keep our interest these days, they gotta make a smash on the Interweb. Take a look at May's e-savviest stars.

Candidate No. 1: Conan O'Brien

Who needs television? 2010 has been the year Conan took over the Internet. And now, after just three months on the site, he's surpassed the critical 1 million mark on Twitter, to which he tweeted, "Today I got my 1,000,000th Twitter follower! I am now in the realm of Gods like Ashton, Bieber, Mariah, and updates on new Dell products." It's a pretty magical thing when you're on par with Justin Bieber.