By Melissa Hunter

The Internet. It's a pretty big deal these days, huh? So big, in fact, that there's a whole awards show dedicated to it. The Webby Awards ceremony was held last night in New York, hosted by Seth Meyers of "SNL." It honors all the achievements in the World of, um, the Wide Web. In the 13th year of it's existence, the Webby Awards have come a long way from its infancy days in 1996 with categories such as "Best dial-up medley" and "Most LOL-inducing chat room." Click through for our gallery of celebs gone Webby.

From the star-studded cast of "Prop 8: The Musical" to Sarah Silverman's viral videos to this new little company called Twitter there were plenty of Web-tastic accomplishments to choose from. In true Internet form, the Webby's like to keep things brief: Each winner can only give a five-word acceptance speech. So who gave the most poignant five-word speech?