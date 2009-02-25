Who's That Furry?
Duck, duck, duck ... Lily? Yes furry fans, our favorite bird-brained British pop star has been posting photos of herself in crazy costumes on Twitter. Is she adorable or just drunk? Hard to say, but we hope she keeps the pics coming. Have a looksee!
Duck, duck, duck ... Lily? Yes furry fans, our favorite bird-brained British pop star has been posting photos of herself in crazy costumes on Twitter. Is she adorable or just drunk? Hard to say, but we hope she keeps the pics coming. Have a looksee!