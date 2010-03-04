Who's the Biggest Celebrity D-Bag?

By Michelle Lanz

MTV's hit reality show "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" got us thinking: Who really deserves the celebrity D-bag crown? And who better to weigh in than our loyal readers! Click through to see our selection of tool-ish celebs, then make sure to cast your vote in our poll at the end.

Speidi

From their shameless self-promotion and obnoxious photo ops (as show on the left) to Heidi's obsession with plastic surgery and Spencer's love for "crystals," we really can't think of a more loathsome pair of so-called celebs.