Ariel Winter chats dramatic pink 'do, revealing Coachella outfit and more!
Wonderwall.com got an exclusive inside look at the Bootsy Bellows Estate during Coachella, where Chevrolet celebrated the launch of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV with Ariel Winter in Rancho Mirage, California, on April 15, 2017.
The "Modern Family" star dished on her dramatic new 'do (it's a wig!), why she favors revealing looks during Coachella and more! Keep reading for the highlights from her chat, which took place from behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, and check out the full interview in the video below.
Ariel Winter on her new 'do: "I love pink, and I thought it would be fun. I've never really worn a crazy wig before, so I thought it would be cool."
On her preferred Coachella look: "I have to find a bunch of different bra tops and bandeaus. … Yesterday I wore a T-shirt, but it was so hot. I usually wear a bathing suit or a bra top."
On her craziest Coachella memory: "My first mosh pit was during Flosstradamus a few years ago -- that was crazy. People were just hitting and shoving me, and I was really concerned. That's probably one of my craziest Coachella memories. Other than that, I do pretty tame stuff."
On the artist at the top of her current road-trip playlist: "My boyfriend loves Kendrick Lamar. We've been listening to his entire album nonstop getting ready for his performance [during the festival]."