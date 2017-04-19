Wonderwall.com got an exclusive inside look at the Bootsy Bellows Estate during Coachella, where Chevrolet celebrated the launch of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV with Ariel Winter in Rancho Mirage, California, on April 15, 2017.

The "Modern Family" star dished on her dramatic new 'do (it's a wig!), why she favors revealing looks during Coachella and more! Keep reading for the highlights from her chat, which took place from behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, and check out the full interview in the video below.

Rick Williams / .

Ariel Winter on her new 'do: "I love pink, and I thought it would be fun. I've never really worn a crazy wig before, so I thought it would be cool."

On her preferred Coachella look: "I have to find a bunch of different bra tops and bandeaus. … Yesterday I wore a T-shirt, but it was so hot. I usually wear a bathing suit or a bra top."

Rick Williams / .

On her craziest Coachella memory: "My first mosh pit was during Flosstradamus a few years ago -- that was crazy. People were just hitting and shoving me, and I was really concerned. That's probably one of my craziest Coachella memories. Other than that, I do pretty tame stuff."

On the artist at the top of her current road-trip playlist: "My boyfriend loves Kendrick Lamar. We've been listening to his entire album nonstop getting ready for his performance [during the festival]."