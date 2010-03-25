Wonderweird Headlines for March 25

By Dana Flax, illustrations by Jordan Monsell

With awards season over and most celebs on spring break, it seems as though some of the wackiest *air quotes* "news" items are making the headlines. Are the stories true? Who cares! They make us LOL.

Headline: Seyfried Only Eats Spinach on Diet

Subhead: "Yesterday for lunch? Spinach. Just spinach. Spinach and some seeds," Amanda Seyfried told Esquire of her "awful" raw diet.

Something doesn't seem right when Popeye (or Gwyneth Paltrow) is your healthy-eating inspiration.