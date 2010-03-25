WW Comics

Wonderweird Headlines for March 25

Jordan Monsell / Wonderwall 1 / 8

By Dana Flax, illustrations by Jordan Monsell

With awards season over and most celebs on spring break, it seems as though some of the wackiest *air quotes* "news" items are making the headlines. Are the stories true? Who cares! They make us LOL.

Headline: Seyfried Only Eats Spinach on Diet
Subhead: "Yesterday for lunch? Spinach. Just spinach. Spinach and some seeds," Amanda Seyfried told Esquire of her "awful" raw diet.

Something doesn't seem right when Popeye (or Gwyneth Paltrow) is your healthy-eating inspiration.

Up NextGet to Know Feud
Jordan Monsell / Wonderwall 1 / 8

By Dana Flax, illustrations by Jordan Monsell

With awards season over and most celebs on spring break, it seems as though some of the wackiest *air quotes* "news" items are making the headlines. Are the stories true? Who cares! They make us LOL.

Headline: Seyfried Only Eats Spinach on Diet
Subhead: "Yesterday for lunch? Spinach. Just spinach. Spinach and some seeds," Amanda Seyfried told Esquire of her "awful" raw diet.

Something doesn't seem right when Popeye (or Gwyneth Paltrow) is your healthy-eating inspiration.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries