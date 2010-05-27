Wonderweird Headlines for May 27

By Melissa Hunter, with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

With the endless news stories that stream through our inboxes, sometimes we Wonderwall editors have to stop and say, "Wait, what?" upon reading the most bizarre headlines in the celebriverse. So to channel our confusion, we've taken to illustrating the most WTF headlines we've seen this week. Check 'em out, kids.

Headline: Lohan: "My Father Had Someone" Steal My Passport

Subhead: Lindsay Lohan claims that her estranged father was behind her passport being lost in France.

It's the train wreck socialite equivalent of the dog eating your homework.