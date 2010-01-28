Wonderweird Headlines: Grammy Noms
By Dana Flax, illustrations by Jordan Monsell
With the Grammy Awards upon us shortly, some nominees are making the day's top headlines with the wackiest of (*air quotes*) "news" items. Are the stories true? Who cares. As long as they make us LOL.
Headline: Madonna trying for a baby with Jesus
Subhead: The pop star is planning to try for a child with her toyboy lover Jesus Luz, according to reports.
Or maybe it's just research for her upcoming Nativity tour?
