WW Comics

Wonderweird Headlines: Grammy Noms

Jordan Monsell / Wonderwall 1 / 8

By Dana Flax, illustrations by Jordan Monsell

With the Grammy Awards upon us shortly, some nominees are making the day's top headlines with the wackiest of (*air quotes*) "news" items. Are the stories true? Who cares. As long as they make us LOL.

Headline: Madonna trying for a baby with Jesus
Subhead: The pop star is planning to try for a child with her toyboy lover Jesus Luz, according to reports.

Or maybe it's just research for her upcoming Nativity tour?

