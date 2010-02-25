Wonderweird Headlines for Feb. 25

By Michelle Lanz with Illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Another week, another slew of bizarre celebrity headlines that border on the unbelievable. Whether they're true, false or just elaborate fantasies, they never fail to make us LOL. Click through for a comic rundown of this week's most insane headlines.

Headline: Tila Says She's Adopting Baby Boy From Russia

Subhead: Reality star Tila Tequila says that she has been working on fulfilling her dream of becoming a mother (even though she's claimed to already be pregnant) by adopting a baby boy from Russia.

We hope those Russian adoption officials are fans of celebrity news sites, for the baby's sake, of course.