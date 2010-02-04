WW Comics: Oscar Nominees

By Michelle Lanz and Dana Flax, with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Now that the 2010 Academy Awards upon us, it's time to place bets on who we think will win. To help you decide on your picks, we've laid out the who, what and why for each nominee, as well as some odds on who might be this year's winner. You can thank us when you collect your winnings.

Nominee: Meryl Streep

AKA: Oscar's Golden Girl

Movie: "Julie & Julia"

Why she's nominated: For taking on Julia Child's curly locks and lovably honk-y voice with a dollop of charm and a pinch of panache. (Though, at this point, she gets a nom for whatever she does, oui?)

Chances of winning: 7-4. The Academy's love affair with Meryl is common knowledge at this point; however, it might be time for it to take up a new broad.