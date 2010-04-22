WW Comics: Environmental Celebs

By Michelle Lanz, with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Celeb: Hayden Panettiere

Eco-Friendly Cause/Causes: Spokeswoman for the 'Save the Whales Again!' campaign.

Greenest Moment: Hayden might save human lives on TV, but she's a hero to dolphins in real life. In 2007, Hayden and a group of protesters confronted Japanese fishing boats as they herded and slaughtered a pod of dolphins in Taiji, Japan. She returned to fishing village again in March 2010 with boyfriend Wladimir Klitschko to appeal to the local government to end the annual hunt. Her efforts didn't stop the killing of dolphins, but her experience got a lot of international press and helped raise awareness of the issue.