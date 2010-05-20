WW Comics: Facebook Groupies

By Michelle Lanz with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Have you ever come across a fan page on Facebook that made you go LOL? (Or maybe WTF?) Check out some of the funniest fan groups and pages on the 'book.

Robert Downey Jr. Wearing Purple

No. of Fans: 517

Why it's awesome: Ya know, I never realized just how much Robert Downey Jr. loves purple until I stumbled onto this Facebook fan page. Purple button-ups, purple scarves, purple socks, he even wore purple on his wedding day! I love a good Facebook page based around a seemingly obvious observation, yet unbeknownst to me.