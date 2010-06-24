WW Comics: Facebook Groupies

By Michelle Lanz with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Have you ever come across a fan page on Facebook that made you go LOL? (Or maybe WTF?) Check out some of the funniest fan groups and pages on the 'book, then become a fan of Wonderwall on FB, too!

Paris Hilton is secretly a genius!

No. of Members: 36

Why it's awesome: Paris Hilton might seem like the poster child of ditziness, but is she really more Einstein than airhead? This group begs the question, How could a supposed idiot have such success? You have to admit that she has done a damn good job of marketing her "brand," though she had a head start by being the heiress to a massive hotel fortune. She might not be a rocket scientist, but we're sure she's laughing all the way to the bank.