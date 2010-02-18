WW Comics: D-Bag Hall Of Fame

By Michelle Lanz with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Hollywood is full of beautiful and talented people, but there is also an underbelly of douchebaggery that exists. Inspired by the second season premiere of MTV's "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" we thought it'd be fun to highlight some of the biggest D-bags who occupy the celebuverse. Click through to see our illustrated list of the douchiest celebs in existence:

Jon Gosselin, the Deadbeat Douche Dad

Why he's a D-bag: The father of eight transformed from normal dude to giant idiot right before our eyes by fooling around with younger chicks, filling his closet with Christian Audigier and posing for ridiculously staged photo-ops. And worst of all he eventually caused us to feel sympathy for Kate Gosselin.

Natural Habitat: Vodka-fueled pool parties, Ed Hardy stores

Favored Prey:Fame-whores, tabloid reporters, himself.