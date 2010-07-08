WW Comics: Secret Celebrity Aliens

By Michelle Lanz with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Greetings, Earthlings. Are you ready for yet another remake of a classic 1980s sci-flick? Yeah we aren't either, but "Predators" (starring Adrien Brody of all people) is coming out tomorrow regardless of our wishes. To help us cope with this inevitable ruination of a perfectly good film, we thought it'd be fun to imagine which celebrities share likenesses with some of our favorite pop culture extraterrestrials.

La Toya Jackson

Alien counterpart: E.T., the Extra Terrestrial

Otherworldly qualities: With an intense love of Reese's Pieces and the uncanny ability to communicate with animals (I mean, did you see how Bubbles totally remembered her?), La Toya always seems to have her head in the clouds. Except no one seems to answer when she phones home now that caller ID is standard.

