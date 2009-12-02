Year in Review: 2009's Biggest Web Sensations

By Melissa Hunter

Sure, 2009 has brought us some good movies and TV, but come now: all the cool kids are making it happen through the Interweb. Here are our picks for the biggest Internet sensations of the year: The good, the bad, the ugly, and the embarrassing.

Kanye West: The Foot-in-Mouth Virtuoso

The Internet meme of the year came to us in four simple words (or semi-words): "I'mma let you finish--" *sigh* That's just pure Web geek gold. It would probably be best if Kanye took a moment before opening his mouth and thought, "Would Barack Obama call me a jack**s if I said this?"

But even before his phrase that launched a thousand bad jokes, Kanye was rife with sound bites worthy of riffing off of... being God's vessel, being THE voice of our generation, and giving poor old Chris Brown a break. His blog is filled with gems, particularly one rant back in May directed toward his hate of Twitter. And no celebrity is a true Web Sensation until they're the subject of a death hoax. Carry on, Kanye. We'll be here, waiting patiently for your latest blog fodder.