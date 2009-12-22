Year in Review: Trouble With the Law

By Barbara Card Atkinson

It was quite a year for celebrities in trouble with the law, including the hardy perennials of getting in trouble -- yep, we're talking Winehouse and a Lohan or two. Here are our top choices for arrested celebrities, though, of course, they're all totally innocent until proven guilty.

Chris Brown

Nabbed for: Assault

Suspected of: Denial

Singer Chris Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault for his involvement in an altercation with then-girlfriend Rihanna. The couple had been heading home after a party when an argument between the pair ended after Brown hit, choked and bit the singer and she fled from his car. Rihanna later told Diane Sawyer, "I kept thinking the whole time, 'When's it going to stop?' He had no soul in his eyes. He was clearly blacked out. There was no person." Brown has since responded, in part, "All of the details should remain a private matter between us." Though her status as the victim of an assault had stayed private, a photo was leaked showing Rihanna's damaged face. Two LAPD officers were subsequently placed on paid administrative leave in the ongoing police investigation of the leak, and Brown was sentenced to five years probation and six months of community service.

Brown has compared his relationship with Rihanna to that of Romeo and Juliet, only rather than feuding families, it was the media, airing information about the assault, that drove them apart. During an interview with Larry King, Brown said he did not remember assaulting Rihanna. After public criticism of this denial, he later said, "Of course I remember what happened. Several times during the interview, my mother said that I came to her right afterwards and told her everything." Brown said he feels that he and Rihanna ended their relationship "as friends" and this violent argument was not a career-ending move.