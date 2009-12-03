Year in Review: New Arrivals

2009 was chock full of "wow" when it came to celebrities and their babies. The practice of bestowing upon one's celebri-fant an eyebrow-raising name got even odder: We saw a boy called Sparrow, a girl named Lou, and the introduction of wee innocents Mars Merkaba and Ikhyd. There were also some minor scandals (that Mel Gibson can still surprise us) and more than a few sets of twins!

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck welcomed their second child, daughter Seraphina "Sera" Rose Elizabeth, on Jan. 6. Garner said her name was actually chosen by big sister Violet, 3. "Violet, ever since she figured out that I was pregnant, she said, 'Oh that's Sara,'" Garner said. "And we didn't know if it was a boy or a girl, so we're like, 'Oh, we'll see.' We didn't know where she came up with it but she said Sara consistently the whole time. And we kept saying she's not going to name the kid, she's a baby. We'll decide and we'll figure it out." After giving birth, they still had not settled on a name. "So we just went with what Violet wanted … and the thing we liked about it was it meant angel in every language. She gets her way sometimes."

