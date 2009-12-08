Year in Review: Celeb, Inc. 2009

Did you hear something about a "recession" this year? Celebs didn't! Shilling a variety of bizarre endorsed products, stars singlehandedly kept the consumer products industry afloat. Click through to take a gander at the craziest things celebs put their names on this year.

Teaming up with Macy's, Tori Spelling launched a new line of (wait for it) Q-Tips. *Sigh* Sometimes celebrities just write the jokes for us. But these Q-Tips are no ordinary Q-Tips. Actually, wait, they are in fact ordinary Q-Tips. They just come in a pretty little box.

Usually (for a lady) these little cotton swabs-on-a-stick are used to take makeup off... which I don't really imagine Tori ever doing. In fact, her makeup may be tattooed on.