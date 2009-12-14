Year In Review: Best Celeb Viral Videos 2009

By Michelle Lanz

Oh, what a glorious year we've had in the world of ridiculous celeb-filled viral videos. Now as 2009 comes to a close, we've assembled our 10 favorite vids of the year all in one place. Enjoy the LOLs!

If anyone has gone through the ringer in 2009 it's Lindsay Lohan. The sad-sack 23-year-old has been labeled a lost cause and sold out to the tabloids by her own father. Meanwhile, her tumultuous love life is under constant surveillance. But at least she hasn't lost her sense of humor about the whole thing! If you missed it the first time around, check out husky-voiced "single" LiLo's fake eHarmony ad on Funny or Die.