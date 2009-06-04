Hollywood's Worst Hangovers

By Paige Ferrari

In honor of this weekend's release of "The Hangover," (see the trailer at MSN Movies) we've rounded up a few of what must have been the worst mornings after in Hollywood history. See how these boozy celebs must have suffered!

The Night in Question:

Sometimes the most promising evenings turn out all wrong. Like when Lindsay Lohan hit the town in July, 2007, ended up slapped with her second DUI in 3 months, and -- most shocking of all was charged for some mysterious white powder that had somehow taken up residence in her pants pocket.

The Hangover:

As Lindsay shuffled her way out of the pokey on $25,000 bail, we imagine she looked down to find solace in her favorite pants. Then she realized ... wait. These coke-filled pants weren't her pants at all! Oh, the injustice!