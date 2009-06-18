The 15 Most Ridiculous Celebrity Weddings

By Saryn Chorney

Cue "Canon in D": The arrival of the month of June means that the official start of wedding season is upon us, and let's face it, there's nobody worse to take "thrifty" wedding-planning tips from than celebrities. We've put together a list of the 15 most ridiculous -- and expensive -- star wedding extravaganzas of all-time. Read it and weep... tears of joy, of course.

15. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise and his third wife, Katie Holmes, married on November 18, 2006, at the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Lake Bracciano, Italy. (We know it looks like a cave, but it really is a castle.) The Scientology service was attended by 150 guests, including inductees, oops, we mean celeb friends, like Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez and David and Victoria Beckham, among many more. Famed designer Georgio Armani made the bride's gown and arranged the ceremony, while opera singer Andrea Bocelli serenaded the couple -- but refused to sing "Ava Maria" as requested (due to religious reasons). Apparently $2 million buys a lot of wedding cake (five tiers), but it doesn't buy a blind singer's faith.