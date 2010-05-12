17 Teen Heartthrobs: Then and Now

By Dana Flax

Unfortunately for the Biebers of the world, No. 1 Heartthrob status is fleeting. For some teen idols, like "Mercy" star James Van Der Beek, coming of age provides an opportunity for career maturation, while for others, it's a big ole shooing back into obscurity (lookin' at you, JTT). Click through to find out what happened to the biggest teen idols of the '70s, '80s and '90s once they left your bedroom wall.

Heartthrob: James Van Der Beek

Swoon-Worthy Role: The supa-sensitive titular canoe-dweller in "Dawson's Creek"

Most-Recent Gig: Playing sexy-mysterious Dr. Joe Briggs on NBC drama "Mercy"

How He's Aged: Maybe we were a little Pacey lovedrunk in our youth, but doesn't it seem like he's gotten better with age? Since he hung up the leather necklace and put on the lab coat.

