2009 ESPY Awards Style

By Melissa Hunter

The ESPY Awards are pretty much a tricky way to get all-stars and regular stars in a room together to see who can out-hot each other.

Michael Phelps keeps it simple with a suit and tie, and his favorite accessory: a golden award. Yawn. Demi Moore, on the other hand, pulled out all the stops with her neon salmon-burgundy hypercolor corset dress. One point: Hollywood.