Is 40 the new 25?

by Sabrina Cognata

Women like Jennifer Aniston have refined the art of dating, proving that 40 is the new 25. By showing fans that the single life isn't just for college coeds, these sexy, mature celebs are helping to pave the way for single women everywhere.

For instance, Jen was recently quoted saying "dating sucks," and with a history like hers, we almost believed it. Considering she's been linked to some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors -- John Mayer, Paul Sculfor, and Gerard Butler -- we just can't feel too sad for her. So what if Brad Pitt and Vince Vaughn weren't Mr. Right? Jen seems to be having a lot of fun with her various Mr. Right Nows.