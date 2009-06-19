Hollywood's 8 Least Eligible Bachelors

By Saryn Chorney

Apparently there's something about Brody Jenner. Even when he's sporting a fake moustache and a rainbow poncho, the Hollywood hotties -- Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Jayde Nicole and even Nicole Richie -- just can't seem to keep their manicured paws off him. Nor does he resist manhandling them, especially not on the beaches of Hawaii when paparazzi have been called in to commemorate the moment.

In honor of Brody and the new show, "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" (airing Monday through Thursday at 5:30pm on MTV), we take a closer look at some of Hollwood's least eligible bachelors.