A Field Guide to Recognizing Your Kardashians

By Melissa Hunter

Their reality show is called "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but between quickie marriages, sex tapes, baby daddies, and precocious step-sisters, it's become increasingly difficult to keep the tabloid fodder ... er, "lives" of the Kardashian clan straight.

So for you, dear reader, we've exhaustively researched each Kardashian (and Jenner!) to map out the family tree and provide for you the ultimate Encyclopedia Kardashianica.