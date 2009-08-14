Can Justin Timberlake escape a paparazzi mob?

By Michelle Lanz

Even layers of leather, dark sunglasses and a helmet can't save Justin Timberlake from the prying lenses of the paparazzi. After having lunch with friends at Cafe Med in Hollywood, the star was mobbed by a gang of salivating photographers. How will he get away?

Well, JT remembered that, much like a Tyrannasaurus Rex, the paparazzi can only see him if he moves. So he tried to stay very, very still...