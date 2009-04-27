Aishwarya Rai

Lovekin / Getty Images / GettyImages.com 1 / 3

Rashwarya Rai Bachchan attends the premiere of The Pink Panther 2 at the Ziegfeld Theater on February 3, 2009 in New York City.

Up Next
Lovekin / Getty Images / GettyImages.com 1 / 3

Rashwarya Rai Bachchan attends the premiere of The Pink Panther 2 at the Ziegfeld Theater on February 3, 2009 in New York City.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries