Aishwarya Rai ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Lovekin / Getty Images / GettyImages.com 1 / 3 Rashwarya Rai Bachchan attends the premiere of The Pink Panther 2 at the Ziegfeld Theater on February 3, 2009 in New York City. ShareTweetPinEmail Up Next Lovekin / Getty Images / GettyImages.com 1 / 3 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 9:31pm PDT, Apr 27, 2009 Rashwarya Rai Bachchan attends the premiere of The Pink Panther 2 at the Ziegfeld Theater on February 3, 2009 in New York City. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail