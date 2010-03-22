Amanda: 'Nudity, fine, why of course'

By Brenda Rodriguez

Amanda Seyfried might play a good Mormon girl on TV's "Big Love," but on the big screen she's anything but. The actress, who was just named Female Breakthrough Star of the Year at ShoWest in Las Vegas, talks to Parade.com about going nude on film, her sex scene with "Chloe" co-star Julianne Moore and her strict rules for her dad.

On getting ready to play a hooker in "Chloe":

"I guess you can meet them, but I didn't. Actually, [director] Atom Egoyan talked with some prostitutes and asked them some serious questions about what they did. They were very open and he relayed it all to me. So I understood where Chloe was coming from. It's funny, a lot of us play ourselves until we finally get a chance like this to actually play somebody that we're totally not."