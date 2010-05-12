Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail PPNY / GSNY / Splash News 1 / 200 Angelina Jolie seen hanging from a window as she performs scenes for her latest movie 'Salt' filming in uptown New York city, USA. (3/12/2009) ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextCustody Meeting PPNY / GSNY / Splash News 1 / 200 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 4:09am PDT, May 12, 2010 Angelina Jolie seen hanging from a window as she performs scenes for her latest movie 'Salt' filming in uptown New York city, USA. (3/12/2009) Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail