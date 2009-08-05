Ashley Olsen in Marie Claire

By Melissa Hunter

Between becoming a celebrity as an infant, a multimillionaire mogul as a teen, and a fashion icon by the time she hit college, Ashley Olsen isn't exactly your average 23-year-old. Marie Claire interviews the pretty young thing about her early fame, her beau Justin Bartha, and being a style icon.

Justin was in Europe doing press and called mid-interview and she ended the call with, "Keep your phone by the bed ... I love you." (Adorable overload.)

