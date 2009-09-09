Back to School: Child Stars Go to College

By Barbara Card Atkinson

While most fans imagine there's little better than hitting the celebrity jackpot young enough to avoid the SAT, a number of successful actors actually dropped out of the fame game to crack the books.

Jerry O'Connell -- Law and Order

Jerry O'Connell is best known these days as the husband of Rebecca Romijn and dad to twin daughters Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip. But he first made a name for himself as a child actor in "Stand by Me." He completed a few more projects, but he didn't focus on acting again until after attending New York University. Now, at the age of 35, he's back at school. "It was either that or play video games until 2 a.m," O'Connell has said. He just enrolled at Southwestern Law School, based in Los Angeles.