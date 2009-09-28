Beauty and the Beach

By Melissa Hunter

Sometimes couples need a break from it all. And when you're a celebrity, this break often manifests in the form of dressing scantily on exotic beaches.

Take, for example, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, who basically live on the beach with their son Levi. With a second baby on the way, maybe there is some truth to beach getaways keeping the romance alive. It also helps to be painfully good looking, I've heard.