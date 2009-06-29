BET Awards 2009

By Saryn Chorney and Corey Podell

Due to Michael jackson's death just three days before the 9th Annual BET Awards show, which happened on Sunday night, the network decided to give the show an extra hour in order to give the King of Pop a proper tribute, as well as to accommodate the large number of celebrities who decided to come out in honor of his life and work.

Host Jamie Foxx took it upon himself to try to emulate the iconic style of Jackson via numerous costume changes, a singing performance, as well as a mediocre attempt at the moonwalk. However, he did make one amusing joke -- when he spoke of seeing Michael for the first time at a stadium in Texas back in the day, then taunted the audience, "Half of y'all can't sell out a bathroom at Carl's Jr.!" Good one, Jamie Foxx.