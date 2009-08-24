Beyonce Beyonce ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Jamie McCarthy / WireImage.com 1 / 200 Beyonce Knowles attends the 40/40 Club Hosts Jay-Zs Exclusive After Party at The 40/40 Club in New York on May 6, 2008. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextInsta-Olsen Jamie McCarthy / WireImage.com 1 / 200 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 10:58am PDT, Aug 24, 2009 Beyonce Knowles attends the 40/40 Club Hosts Jay-Zs Exclusive After Party at The 40/40 Club in New York on May 6, 2008. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail