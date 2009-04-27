Bill Paxton ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail DAN STEINBERG / Invision/AP Actor Bill Paxton arrives for the premiere of "He's Just Not That Into You" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 2, 2009. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextNew 'Do DAN STEINBERG / Invision/AP ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 9:31pm PDT, Apr 27, 2009 Actor Bill Paxton arrives for the premiere of "He's Just Not That Into You" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 2, 2009. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail