By Saryn Chorney

Since the medieval days of Lady Godiva, blond bombshells have been asserting their power over men and inspiring women everywhere to lighten up. Whether they were born blond or went blond later, the ambitions of these iconic stars were always bold and brilliantly colorful.

The Queen of Blondes

For over 25 years, Madonna has been the reigning symbol of sexual power and business prowess. Back in 1990, the pop star even named her controversial concert series the Blond Ambition World Tour. While she's flirted with returning to her natural brunette hue in the past, we do in fac hear that Jesus Luz prefers blondes.