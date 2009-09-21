Geek Chic: Hollywood Book Worms
By Dana Flax
Despite ditching glitz and glamour (namely, um, not arriving via helicopter) for plainclothes and team-building exercises, Emma Watson caused quite a stir with the press by attending Brown University's freshman orientation a few weeks ago. 'Cause, really, why would a movie star need a real education? Well, Emma's not the only budding celebrity scholar, and these other smart cookies are here to prove it. With ample support and progressive reasoning. Huzzah!
